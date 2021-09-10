LISTEN: Ronny Rex Unveils Intoxicating, Emotional New Club Single, ‘Storm’

Ronny Rex has returned with more impressive new music, this time choosing to explore the emotional side of club music in ‘Storm.’ Produced during the pandemic, the track reimagines dance music during a time when dance floors were closed, and the result is nothing short of special. From the opening chords, ‘Storm’ demands your full attention with its nostalgic, sentimental, and endearing sonic qualities. It’s safe to say the Finnish producer really impressed us on this new one and we can’t wait to hear what else he has in store for us. In the meantime, stream ‘Storm’ via Spotify below and make sure to follow Rony Rex on socials if you’re not already.

