LISTEN: Katy Rose Taps Rising Producer Tails For Irresistible ‘Run In A Dream’ Remix

Fresh off the release of her new single ‘Run In A Dream,’ pop artist Katy Rose is showing no signs of slowing down as she enlists RTT favorite Tails for official remix duties. As expected, the Vancouver producer comes through with an absolutely creative and forward-thinking new remix, building upon Rose’s catchy verse and chorus sections with insane drops that will make you want to spontaneously get up and dance. The remix comes in advance of Rose’s long-awaited I’M YOUR MAN LP which has been a half-decade in the making. Start getting hyped for her album by streaming Tails’ ‘Run In A Dream’ remix via Spotify below.

Katy Rose – Run In A Dream (Tails Remix) | Stream

