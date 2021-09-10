Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Katy Rose Taps Rising Producer Tails For Irresistible ‘Run In A Dream’ Remix

LISTEN: Katy Rose Taps Rising Producer Tails For Irresistible ‘Run In A Dream’ Remix

by Leave a Comment

Fresh off the release of her new single ‘Run In A Dream,’ pop artist Katy Rose is showing no signs of slowing down as she enlists RTT favorite Tails for official remix duties. As expected, the Vancouver producer comes through with an absolutely creative and forward-thinking new remix, building upon Rose’s catchy verse and chorus sections with insane drops that will make you want to spontaneously get up and dance. The remix comes in advance of Rose’s long-awaited I’M YOUR MAN LP which has been a half-decade in the making. Start getting hyped for her album by streaming Tails’ ‘Run In A Dream’ remix via Spotify below.

Katy Rose – Run In A Dream (Tails Remix) | Stream

KATY ROSE | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM

LISTEN: Katy Rose Taps Rising Producer Tails For Irresistible ‘Run In A Dream’ Remix

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend