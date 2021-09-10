RTT favorite Chet Porter has returned better than ever with his second release of the year in ‘Life’s So Good.’ Featuring Cherry Surf (the producer’s newly created side project with Midoca), the uplifting indie single is absolutely packed with infectious positive energy and cathartic emotional release from start to finish. In Chet’s own words, both the single and Cherry Surf are products of him getting out of a depressing headspace and having a positive outlook on life. After seeing Chet take a 2-year musical hiatus due to mental health concerns, we couldn’t be happier seeing him offer his talents to the world and release great music once again. Stream ‘Life’s So Good’ via Spotify below and let us hear your thoughts on this one in the comments section.

Chet Porter – Life’s So Good (feat. Cherry Surf) | Stream

LISTEN: Chet Porter Drops Refreshing Indie Single ‘Life’s So Good’ Featuring New Side Project Cherry Surf