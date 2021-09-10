Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Chet Porter Drops Refreshing Indie Single ‘Life’s So Good’ Featuring New Side Project Cherry Surf

LISTEN: Chet Porter Drops Refreshing Indie Single ‘Life’s So Good’ Featuring New Side Project Cherry Surf

by Leave a Comment

RTT favorite Chet Porter has returned better than ever with his second release of the year in ‘Life’s So Good.’ Featuring Cherry Surf (the producer’s newly created side project with Midoca), the uplifting indie single is absolutely packed with infectious positive energy and cathartic emotional release from start to finish. In Chet’s own words, both the single and Cherry Surf are products of him getting out of a depressing headspace and having a positive outlook on life. After seeing Chet take a 2-year musical hiatus due to mental health concerns, we couldn’t be happier seeing him offer his talents to the world and release great music once again. Stream ‘Life’s So Good’ via Spotify below and let us hear your thoughts on this one in the comments section.

Chet Porter – Life’s So Good (feat. Cherry Surf) | Stream

LISTEN: Chet Porter Drops Refreshing Indie Single ‘Life’s So Good’ Featuring New Side Project Cherry Surf

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend