Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » 4B Enters 2021 With New Single “There 4 You”

4B Enters 2021 With New Single “There 4 You”

by Leave a Comment

Making a late appearance into the new year, 4B is just about ready to enter a new chapter in his career. Poised to truly show out as one of dance music’s most dynamic talents, we are presented with the Jersey-native’s debut 2021 release “There 4 You.” Landing via his very own MACA Records, 4B once again indulges himself at the intersection of energy and harmony. “There 4 You” offers an intoxicating topline that allows you to lose yourself in its atmosphere all while crashing down on a massive drop that will leave you glued to the dance floor. We can’t wait for what is to come from 4B in the foreseeable future. 

Listen to “There 4 You” here.

4B Enters 2021 With New Single “There 4 You”

Filed Under: Bass Tagged With:

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend