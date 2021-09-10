Making a late appearance into the new year, 4B is just about ready to enter a new chapter in his career. Poised to truly show out as one of dance music’s most dynamic talents, we are presented with the Jersey-native’s debut 2021 release “There 4 You.” Landing via his very own MACA Records, 4B once again indulges himself at the intersection of energy and harmony. “There 4 You” offers an intoxicating topline that allows you to lose yourself in its atmosphere all while crashing down on a massive drop that will leave you glued to the dance floor. We can’t wait for what is to come from 4B in the foreseeable future.

Listen to “There 4 You” here.

4B Enters 2021 With New Single “There 4 You”