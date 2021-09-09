Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: 2siik Delivers High-Octane New Bass Single, ‘Inside Out’

2siik impressed us recently after unleashing his genre-bending single ‘Drip Machine.‘ Now, the rising producer is back with another memorable heater in ‘Inside Out.’ As you’ll hear below, the Southern California-based artist delivers on a super creative dubstep & trap banger that sounds tailor-made for the festival main stage. We’re loving the vocal sampling and rave stabs as well. Stream ‘Inside Out’ via Spotify below and be on the lookout for more 2siik heat coming soon.

