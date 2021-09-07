Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Thibault Returns With House Heater “Make It Hurt”

After years of silently working in the lab to hone his sound, electro house producer Thibault returns with new single, “Make It Hurt. Out now, “Make It Hurt” hypnotizes with bold basslines and an infectious energy to match.

Three years since his last release, Thibault makes quite the comeback with a fusion of buoyant house and a splash of ominous techno elements. While static-filled synths pulse, sizzling soundscapes crackle and pop in this intoxicating dance anthem. Beckoning to listeners with its seductive sonic atmosphere, “Make It Hurt” is an undeniable fire-starter of a tune that is certain to dominate any dance floor.

Steadily growing his budding discography with incendiary releases, Thibault transcends genre limitations with an eclectic brew of sound. With such evident production prowess, Thibault and his expansive sonic repertoire will undoubtedly shake up dance spaces far and wide. 

