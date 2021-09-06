LISTEN: Nio Delivers Emotional New Future Bass Heater, ‘Heart Stops’

We first caught wind of Nio after being impressed with his ‘Fight Like Hell’ collaboration with Gattison. Now, the rising producer is already back with more new music in ‘Heart Stops,’ an intoxicating future bass gem that’s packed to the brim with raw emotion and energy. With so much melodic dance music nowadays coming across as redundant or even mawkish, this vocal-centric dance-pop banger feels like a breath of fresh air. The production quality on this single is simply stunning and we can’t wait to hear what else Nio has in store for us this year. Stream ‘Heart Stops’ via Spotify below and let us hear your thoughts in the comments section as well.

