LISTEN: Dirty Audio Unveils Heavy, Impressive New “Take Control” EP via Bassrush Records

We’ve watched Dirty Audio consistently drop heat for years now, so it will come as no surprise that the producer has delivered once again on his latest project, this time coming in to form of a high-octane new EP, Take Control. As you’ll hear below, the Bassrush Records release boasts three genre-bending bangers from Dirty Audio, as the talented artist seamlessly blends hip-hop, trap, house and dubstep into his own fresh and unique style. All these tracks feel tailor-made for the festival mainstage, but they’ll go just as hard on your bedroom speakers as well. Hear what we mean by streaming Take Control via Spotify below and be on the lookout for more heat from Dirty Audio into 2021 and beyond.

Dirty Audio – Take Control EP | Stream

Categories

