Stream & Download Drake’s Highly-Anticipated New Album, “Certified Lover Boy”

At long last, rap music’s poster boy Drake has finally delivered on his much-anticipated sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy. With no singles released prior to the project, CLB generated an insane amount of hype over the past few months, especially as the LP continued to get delayed. Also, it’s Drake – what do you expect? As you’ll hear below, the album boasts 21 star-studded tracks with notable features including Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Jay-Z, and many more. Stream the project below and let us know if you think it lived up to the hype in the comments section.

Drake – Certified Lover Boy | Stream

