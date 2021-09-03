“Dynamite” is a tune befitting of its title, bursting with emotional melodies and crisp synths, swallowing the listener with a billowing wave of lush tones. The best music is said to allow people to escape for a moment and Parker’s newest track fits the bill and more. With a sound that’s inspired by all the things that make us feel good, PARKER is the breath of fresh air the dance music scene has been itching for.

Ahead of his debut album Gateway dropping next month, Parker is back with an explosive new single in “Dynamite.” Despite the challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, PARKER saw an opportunity to write new music to connect with the world, giving audiences uplifting new music. “Dynamite” is the final precursor to the next chapter of PARKER’s career after he spent one of the hardest years for our generation writing his debut album, which captures the true essence of who he is.

“‘Dynamite’ was one of the first records I made for my upcoming album. It Captures everything I was feeling and even what people were feeling during such a hard time last year. I hope this record helps you as much as it helped me.” – PARKER

LISTEN: PARKER Releases “Dynamite” – Final Single Before Debut Album