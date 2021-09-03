Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: PARKER Releases “Dynamite” – Final Single Before Debut Album

LISTEN: PARKER Releases “Dynamite” – Final Single Before Debut Album

by Leave a Comment

“Dynamite” is a tune befitting of its title, bursting with emotional melodies and crisp synths, swallowing the listener with a billowing wave of lush tones. The best music is said to allow people to escape for a moment and Parker’s newest track fits the bill and more. With a sound that’s inspired by all the things that make us feel good, PARKER is the breath of fresh air the dance music scene has been itching for.

Ahead of his debut album Gateway dropping next month, Parker is back with an explosive new single in “Dynamite.” Despite the challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, PARKER saw an opportunity to write new music to connect with the world, giving audiences uplifting new music. “Dynamite” is the final precursor to the next chapter of PARKER’s career after he spent one of the hardest years for our generation writing his debut album, which captures the true essence of who he is.

‘Dynamite’ was one of the first records I made for my upcoming album. It Captures everything I was feeling and even what people were feeling during such a hard time last year. I hope this record helps you as much as it helped me.” – PARKER

LISTEN: PARKER Releases “Dynamite” – Final Single Before Debut Album

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend