Australian, drum and bass producer, LUUDE, showcases his forward-thinking production and vibrant imagination with the release of his debut EP, 6AM, via Sweat It Out Records. The EP includes two previously released singles, while introducing three new tracks that tie the project together. The opening track, ‘Wanna Stay,’ features a collaboration with Perth indie-rock band, Dear Sunday, who add soulful vocals to a high-energy drum and bass track that signifies the start of a wild night. “Glenorchy”, the second track of the EP takes a different approach and introduces us to LUUDE’s dark synth, underground vibe and it does not disappoint. The two previously released singles, ‘Arms’ and ‘Butters.’ are filled with energetic beats and are more club focused, while the final track ‘Bridgewater’ caps off the night and mimics the feeling of being awake at 6 AM after an entertaining night out. LUUDE is definitely a producer to keep an eye on, especially since drum and bass is starting to take hold in the US. Stream the EP below and let us know what you think!

LUUDE – ‘6AM’ | Stream

LISTEN: LUUDE Illustrates A Drum & Bass Filled Night Out in Brand New EP, “6AM”