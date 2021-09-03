A wolf in woman’s clothing, Lupa dares to be different. Making her triumphant debut on deadmau5’s mau5trap imprint, the Bay Area-based breakout star unleashes her nefarious “For The Ride.” Lupa’s “For The Ride” is available now on all platforms.

Brandishing a unique style of new wave techno, Lupa reinvents the wheel of traditional club sound. Inspired by the likes of Depeche Mode and the Talking Heads, Lupa’s sound is all-encompassing gritty darkness. Creating music and art with the viewer in mind, Lupa cut her teeth on the music of the UK underground before deciding to pursue DJing and production full-time. Now two years into her rapidly growing career, the 22-year-old takes her outstanding talents to the renowned mau5trap label to deliver “For The Ride.”

A gripping feat of wicked 808s coupled with a driving kick, Lupa’s mau5trap debut is bold. Masterfully fusing old school trance elements with fresh, innovative techno, Lupa’s sinister soundscapes are rooted in a self-taught fashion. Best suited to soundtrack a high speed chase in the year 2049, “For The Ride” is stirring techno for modern times.

Listen to “For The Ride” on Spotify below, or check it out on your favorite platform here.

LISTEN: Lupa Makes Massive mau5trap Debut with “For The Ride”