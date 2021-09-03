LISTEN: Leotrix Continues to Electrify in Innovative “Out Of Order” EP via Never Say Die Records

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Over the past year, we’ve had the pleasure of watching Leotrix really come into his own as a producer. The Australian act is easily delivering some of the more interesting and forward-thinking bass music in the scene right now, so you can imagine our excitement after seeing he has a brand new EP out today via the illustrious Never Say Die Records. Out Of Order boasts four new Leotrix tracks, each just as creative and entertaining as the last. From melodic bangers to the more heavy dubstep tunes, this project is super versatile yet cohesive and close-knit at the same time. Stream the EP via Spotify below and be on the lookout for Leotrix to continue taking over throughout 2021 and beyond.

