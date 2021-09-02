When it comes to showcasing the hidden talent within EDM no record label does it better than RL GRIME’s Sable Valley. Lucky for us the decorated label just released its summer compilation, Sable Valley Summer Vol. 2. The compilation includes our favorite rising stars such as Pauline Herr, HELLBOUND!, X&G and so many more incredibly talented producers. Each artist featured on the compilation has shared their Sable Valley membership verification, indicating they are the artists to watch as live music makes its long awaited return.

Sable Valley Summer Vol. 2 | Stream



LISTEN: RL Grime Taps A New Wave Of Producers in Sable Valley Summer Vol. 2 Compilation