LISTEN: Rising Producer BADVOID Unleashes High-Octane Bass Remix of WE ARE FURY’s ‘Remember’

At the young age of 20, BADVOID is already making waves in the bass music scene. Today the Australian artist has shared another hard-hitting and inventive remix, this time taking on WE ARE FURY and Emlyn’s ‘Remember’ single. As you’ll hear below, BADVOID whips up an absolutely killer, bass-fueled flip that’s packed with infectious, fun energy from start to finish. From the impressive sound design to crisp mixing, we’re totally impressed with this tune and the sky is clearly the limit for BADVOID moving forward. But don’t take our word for it – see for yourself by streaming his ‘Remember’ remix via Soundcloud below and read what the artist himself has to say about the inspiration behind this track.

“This song was created during the middle of lockdown in Australia, when motivation was little I was reached out by WE ARE FURY and they asked me to remix this song. This remix came naturally and helped me express my anger and sadness in this remix.” -BADVOID

