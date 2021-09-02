Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Mindset Impresses in Grimey New 5-Track EP, “Everyone Sounds Like”

After taking the underground bass scene by storm last year thanks to his successful ‘FEAR’ single, Mindset is back better than ever with an insane new EP, Everyone Sounds Like. As you’ll hear below the 5-track project showcases the Philadelphia producer at his very best, delivering on some of the most cutting-edge and fun bass tunes we’ve heard in a long time. From the impressive sound design to the experimental and hip hop influences, this project has more than enough sauce to keep you on the edge of your seat throughout the entire listening experience. See what we mean by streaming Everyone Sounds Like via Spotify below and be sure to follow Mindset on social media if you’re not already.

