We’ve been keeping a close eye on longstoryshort over the past year. During a time where house music feels more oversaturated and formulaic than ever before, the anonymous New York producer has been delivering on some of the most inventive and fresh house records we’ve heard in a minute. His latest effort, ‘Never Come Close, is obviously no exception to this. From the euphoric synth melodies to fun hip-hop sampling, this track has everything you could want and more in a bass house tune and we’re more than confident it would sound even better on the dancefloor. See what we mean by streaming ‘Never Come Close’ via Spotify below and be sure to be on the lookout for more longstoryshort heat throughout 2021 and beyond.

longstoryshort – Never Come Close | Stream

LISTEN: longstoryshort’s Rise Continues In Inventive New Bass House Heater, ‘Never Come Close’