Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: longstoryshort’s Rise Continues In Inventive New Bass House Heater, ‘Never Come Close’

LISTEN: longstoryshort’s Rise Continues In Inventive New Bass House Heater, ‘Never Come Close’

by Leave a Comment

We’ve been keeping a close eye on longstoryshort over the past year. During a time where house music feels more oversaturated and formulaic than ever before, the anonymous New York producer has been delivering on some of the most inventive and fresh house records we’ve heard in a minute. His latest effort, ‘Never Come Close, is obviously no exception to this. From the euphoric synth melodies to fun hip-hop sampling, this track has everything you could want and more in a bass house tune and we’re more than confident it would sound even better on the dancefloor. See what we mean by streaming ‘Never Come Close’ via Spotify below and be sure to be on the lookout for more longstoryshort heat throughout 2021 and beyond.

longstoryshort – Never Come Close | Stream

LISTEN: longstoryshort’s Rise Continues In Inventive New Bass House Heater, ‘Never Come Close’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend