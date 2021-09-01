Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Gattison & Nio Deliver Intoxicating New Future Bass Collaboration, ‘Fight Like Hell’

Rising producer Nio has returned with his second-ever release in ‘Fight Like Hell,’ an intoxicating and catchy collaboration with Gattison. Arriving via Pitch Control Records, the euphoric future bass banger boasts an inspiring message of self-empowerment and conquering obstacles and adversity. From start to finish this track is just filled with positive energy and infectious vibes, as it’s clear a lot of thought and reflection went into the making of this record. The chemistry between the two acts is apparent on this banger and we can’t wait to hear what both artists have in store for us moving forward. In the meantime, stream ‘Fight Like Hell’ via Spotify below

Gattison & Nio – Fight Like Hell | Stream

