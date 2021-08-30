Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

PREMIERE: MYKOOL Delivers Anthemic Drum & Bass Remix of The Forgotten’s ‘Dreams’ Single

Today we’re proud to be premiering an absolutely scorching drum & bass remix courtesy of London-based DJ/producer MYKOOL. The track arrives on The Forgotten’s official ‘Dreams’ remix package, alongside a slew of other impressive remixes from the likes of Tokyo Rose, ERM, BUNNY, and Ash Milez. As you’ll hear below, MYKOOL pulls out all the stops in delivering an absolutely anthemic DnB tune. He also does a great job at uplifting the energy of the original track, while simultaneously transforming it into something fresh and new. We have a feeling we’ll be hearing a lot more from both of these acts in the future – stream MYKOOL’s ‘Dreams’ remix via Spotify below and read what the artist himself has to say about the inspiration behind this record.

“I aimed to create a high energy anthemic dancefloor Drum & Bass tune, and I knew it would work as soon as I heard the vocals. I wanted to keep that retro feel with the use of synth riffs in addition to the distorted bass guitar, which gives the song some grit.” -MYKOOL

The Forgotten – Dreams (MYKOOL Remix) | Stream

