Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: RL Grime Confirms His Anticipated ‘Miss The Rage’ Trippie Redd Remix

LISTEN: RL Grime Confirms His Anticipated ‘Miss The Rage’ Trippie Redd Remix

by Leave a Comment

RL Grime and Baauer go together like Ice Cream on a summer day. Recently we’ve been reminded of the power of this all-star duo with the release of their masterful Drum and Bass centric record ‘Fallaway’. On top of this, the crowd at Hard Summer recently got treated to a rare b2b set featuring these two legends. 

In the aforementioned set, a few attentive fans noticed an unidentified remix of ‘Miss The Rage’ by Trippie Redd and Playboi Carti. The question was then directed to RL Grime himself on Twitter, who’s remix was this? Turns out, the answer is the legend himself.

With RL’s track record of breaking Soundcloud with his various remixes over the years, one could only wonder if it’s time we see RL Grime land a massive official remix. On the other hand, this could just become another weapon he saves for his live sets only. One thing is for sure, only time will tell.  In the meantime, check out RL’s tweet below as well as a live snippet of the track.

LISTEN: RL Grime Confirms His Anticipated ‘Miss The Rage’ Trippie Redd Remix

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend