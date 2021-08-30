5 Can’t Miss Sets at the Debut of ARC Music Festival in Chicago

Back in April, ARC Music Festival surprised everyone with the debut of a brand new music festival coming to Chicago. They unveiled a wonderfully packed lineup loaded with all sorts of house, techno, and tech-house. ARC will call Chicago’s Union Park home for Saturday 4th and 5th of Labor Day. I know we call ourselves Run The Trap, but trust us, we love house music too. We are definitely checking out the debut of this new music festival so we wanted to show off some of the sets that we were most excited for.

Luttrell [Friday – The Grid – 4:15-5:15]

After The multi-versatile M Machine broke up after about 7 years of performing together, Eric Luttrell needed a new output for his creative works. He kept working on his craft and crafted together a fantastic set of melodic house tunes which Anjunabeats took notice of rather quickly. Fans of music like Above and Beyond and Lane 8 should make this an essential

Bob Moses (Club Set) [Friday – The Grid – 5:15-6:45]

If you have any questions about what a Bob Moses set is versus a ‘Club Set’- just look at the name. If you were to see a normal Bob Moses live set – you could expect more of a ‘live’ feeling a la Rufus Du Sol – a Club Set lets the boys get into their DJ bag, and they have one goal – make.you.dance. Their huge selection of tunes, whicch combine delicious selections of house music with great pop-centered lyrics will make this a perfect dance party to jump start your weekend.

Hiroko Yamamura b2b DJ Holographic [Saturday – Expansions – 2:00-4:00]

This b2b is one of my most anticipated sets of the weekend. Two absolute powerhouses in their field controlling a stage for 2 hours. If you have ever been to a good techno event at Spybar, or many of the more ‘underground’ situations in Chicago odds are you have witnessed a Hiroko Yamamura set. Techno isn’t a genre to her, it’s a language she is fluent in, and she brings it proper everytime. While DJ Holographic, born and raised in detroit, has an incredible style that ranges from house to motown, to funk, to good ol heart-thumping detroit techno. Them having two hours is a perfect amount of time to create a true journey

Camelphat [Saturday – The Grid – 6:30-8:00]

Camelphat has become one of my favorite acts to see whenever I have the chance. They absolutely blew up onto the scene with their hit collaboration with Elderbrook, “Cola.” But their catalog is much more than “Cola” and the duo truly has respect, and appreciation for a great ‘flow.’ You can’t just bang it out for an hour, let them take you to church.

Seth Troxler b2b Derrick Carter [Saturday – Expansions – 8:30-10:00]

Fact: A festival with artists like this does not exist without the underground scene that came before it. Without the underground scene – so many of our favorite artists would never have the massive platforms that they deserve, and ARC could not have chosen a more perfect duo to go b2b to close out the festival to respect that underground. Derrick Carter is, and always will be Chicago royalty. He’s too humble of an artist to ever admit it, but it’s an undoubtable fact. Seth Troxler’s roots are from Michigan, but has lived and performed all around the world to give each of his sets not only a multitude of tracks to choose from from an incredible lifetime of playing them out, but a multicultural feeling that he blends together masterfully. I have no idea what a b2b from these 2 masters of their craft will sound like – but if you make it to this set – do yourself a favor and appreciate every minute of it.

