Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Stream & Download Kanye West’s Anticipated New Album, “Donda”

Stream & Download Kanye West’s Anticipated New Album, “Donda”

by Leave a Comment

After another chaotic album release cycle, acclaimed rapper and hip-hop mogul Kanye West has at long last delivered on his latest studio album, Donda. The eclectic project boasts a whole new artistic side of Kanye and features an impressive 27 tracks. As you’ll hear below, in typical Kanye fashion the LP contains a bunch of star-studded features from the likes of Jay-Z, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi + more. Stream Donda via Spotify below and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section.

Kanye West – Donda | Stream

Stream & Download Kanye West’s Anticipated New Album, “Donda”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend