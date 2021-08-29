Stream & Download Kanye West’s Anticipated New Album, “Donda”

After another chaotic album release cycle, acclaimed rapper and hip-hop mogul Kanye West has at long last delivered on his latest studio album, Donda. The eclectic project boasts a whole new artistic side of Kanye and features an impressive 27 tracks. As you’ll hear below, in typical Kanye fashion the LP contains a bunch of star-studded features from the likes of Jay-Z, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi + more. Stream Donda via Spotify below and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section.

Kanye West – Donda | Stream

