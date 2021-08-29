LISTEN: Teddy Killerz Take Things to “Dangerous Levels” in New Dubstep EP via Underdog Records

Over the years, Teddy Killerz have continued to impress us here at RTT thanks to their inventive and hard-hitting bass music production. Now, the trio is back bigger than ever with two brand new tracks, released via their Dangerous Levels EP. Delivered on Underdog Records, the project boasts Teddy Killerz’s aggressive drum & bass sound in a dubstep format, as the listener is treated to two absolutely massive tracks, one of which is a collaboration with Protohype. There’s not much else to say other than these tracks go extremely hard – turn up your speakers and see what we mean by streaming Dangerous Levels below.

“We had a lot of fun writing these tracks, and both tunes flowed very naturally for us. This EP is a twist on the traditional Teddy Killerz DnB sound; we really wanted to put out our take on dubstep. We enjoyed collaborating with Protohype, and we hope you love our new EP” – Teddy Killerz

Teddy Killerz – Dangerous Levels | Stream

