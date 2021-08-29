Denver native BRUER has been releasing heavy bangers throughout 2021, but none compare to the way he feels about his newest single, “Don’t Stop,” out today. BRUER (also know as Will Mayer) stated “‘Don’t Stop’ is one of his favorite tracks he’s written over the past year and it’s easy for us to see why. Boasting ominous builds, high drops, and lush breakdowns, the record seamlessly flows from start to finish making for quite the memorable listen. Drawing inspiration from heavy bass artists such as Zeds Dead, NGHTMRE, & SLANDER, Will creates a unique track that emulates the style of his favorite producers while also allowing his captivating style to speak for itself. Deemed a rising producer in the bass scene, his gritty urban style & free-form sound is extremely different than anything we have heard before and we cannot be more excited to accompany him on his journey. Stream “Don’t Stop” below and be sure to check out the rest of his singles from 2021!

BRUER – “Don’t Stop” | Stream

LISTEN: Rising Producer BRUER Releases Eclectic New Single, “Don’t Stop”