Win and Woo are back with their new single “Knots” feat. Blair Lee. Written three years ago at Joshua Tree, this is the first single from their much anticipated debut LP.

Every once in a while you meet that special person that turns your life around for the better. Knots is about allowing someone to love you and breaking down the walls of your past.



This track is a testament to trusting yourself as an artist. We wrote the song 3 years ago with Blair Lee & when we went to write the album in Joshua Tree we never had a doubt that it had to be on the project. – Win and Woo

A sensual show-stopper through and through, “Knots” fuses buoyant synths with a pulsating bassline. Percussive elements meet a bubbly piano sequence while Blair Lee’s ethereal cadence transcends earthly bounds and lifts the record to higher dimensions. With an accompanying music video directed by esteemed visual artist Nate Mohler, “Knots” brings Win and Woo’s elated production to life with a mesmerizing display of raw emotion.

LISTEN: Win and Woo Release “Knots” feat. Blair Lee, Announce Plans for Debut Album