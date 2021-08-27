Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

SAYMYNAME Shares “Insane” Along With EP Announcement

SAYMYNAME has demonstrated that he is more than ready to maintain his creative energy going long beyond 2021 with the release of his new single “Insane.” Announcing a new EP underway, fans can continue to ravish in the massive year the HardTrap godfather has been having. The hard-hitting track is sure to be a staple at music festivals later this year as SAYMYNAME gears up for a tour, multiple festival appearances, and the release of his much-anticipated EP. Delivering one his hardest hitting productions to date with “Insane,” we can’t even begin to fathom what else SAYMYNAME has in store for us this year.

