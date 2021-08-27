Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

PREMIERE: France-based Breakout Star Dirtsa Returns With Her Newest Single, “Questions”

Defined as a modern-day renaissance person, the Cameroon-born virtuoso Dirtsa values vulnerable expression of self above all else. The second single off of her upcoming EP embodies all of the above.

“Questions” is more than just a song, it’s a step down Dirtsa’s path toward telling her own story
in her own voice.

“I’d say it’s about gaining consciousness of one’s surroundings but also conscious of one’s
surroundings by digesting and tackling obstacles thrown at us.” – Dirtsa on “Questions”

Her music video for “QUESTIONS” premieres at 11AM PST, be sure to tune in below.

