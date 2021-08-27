Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Spiderhound Delivers Hard-Hitting New Bass Single, ‘Strangers’

Rising bass producer Spiderhound is back better than ever with more fresh new music. Coming off the success of his last effort ‘Phlame,’ the talented act delivers on ‘Strangers,’ a majestic-themed banger boasting everything from exotic drums and a gnarly bassline to ominous melodies and catchy, transposed vocals. Spiderhound has over 30 years of music-making experience and his production prowess is on full display here. ‘Strangers’ is clearly the product of a wide range of sonic influences, and the result is nothing short of a mind-bending thriller of a track; see what we mean by streaming it via Spotify below and be sure to stay tuned for more Spiderhound heat throughout 2021 and beyond.

Spiderhound – Strangers | Stream

Categories

