Rising bass producer Spiderhound is back better than ever with more fresh new music. Coming off the success of his last effort ‘Phlame,’ the talented act delivers on ‘Strangers,’ a majestic-themed banger boasting everything from exotic drums and a gnarly bassline to ominous melodies and catchy, transposed vocals. Spiderhound has over 30 years of music-making experience and his production prowess is on full display here. ‘Strangers’ is clearly the product of a wide range of sonic influences, and the result is nothing short of a mind-bending thriller of a track; see what we mean by streaming it via Spotify below and be sure to stay tuned for more Spiderhound heat throughout 2021 and beyond.

Spiderhound – Strangers | Stream

LISTEN: Spiderhound Delivers Hard-Hitting New Bass Single, ‘Strangers’