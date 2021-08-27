Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: NGHTMRE Links Up With Smokepurpp on “MOSH”

Refusing to be pigeonholed into genre limitations, NGHTMRE and Smokepurpp continue to flex their versatile artistic prowess with the delivery of “MOSH.” NGHTMRE’s ascent to the upper echelons of dance music stardom has been nothing short of dream-like. Time and time again, the multi-faceted producer surprised his fanbase with tracks that feature marquee names such as A$AP Ferg, Gunna, ZHU, Lil Jon, SHAQ, and more. Bringing this obnoxious hip-hop cut to life, NGHTMRE and Smokepurpp aim to tear down walls and make a lot of noise with “MOSH.”

“Smokepurpp is one of my favorite people in the hip hop world right now. Getting to work together on this song and video was so dope! The energy when he’s on set or just in the room is always noticeably higher. We really wanted to create a new anthem for bass music that would get the mosh pits goin at our live shows!! He crushed it on this track and his performance in the video as well.” – NGHTMRE

