LISTEN: Louis Futon Kicks Off His Sophomore Album Rollout With Whimsical Single, "Ron Burgundy" + An Official Music Video

Louis Futon is ready to drop his sophomore album, Couchsurfing, which combines an eclectic mix of genres such as hip-hop, funk, and soul. His first single off the album, “Ron Burgundy” introduces us to the feel of this LP with a funky drum rhythm intertwined with intoxicating grooves. Alongside the single Louis has also released a music video which takes us on a couch surfing journey through the producer’s creative process. Louis Futon takes his experimental production to the next level and we cannot wait until the album drops. Check out the video below and keep it locked to RTT for the album release!

Louis Futon – “Ron Burgundy” | Stream

