Gammer is back stronger than ever with the second cut from his upcoming EP slated for release via Dim Mak later this year. The Riot Ten-assisted ‘NGMF’ is a fiery collaboration between two prolific producers, with the listener being treated to a seamless mix of creative dubstep and hard dance drops. From the impressive sound design to the pulsating synths, this high-octane banger truly has it all and we can’t imagine how big it sounds on stage at a festival. Gammer is currently gearing up for a massive US headlining tour so be sure not to miss him in a city near you – stream ‘NGMF’ below and read what Riot Ten has to say about the inspiration behind this record as well.

“Gammer and I have wanted to work on a track together for the longest, but just hadn’t found the right tune. The pandemic really gave us the opportunity to focus on it and as soon as I began the project, I knew it was the one. After countless session transfers, we had a certified rager on our hands. We NGAMF and we hope you don’t either!” – Riot Ten

Gammer & Riot Ten – NGMF | Stream

LISTEN: Gammer & Riot Ten Unleash Heavy New ‘NGMF’ Collaboration via Dim Mak