LISTEN: Gammer & Riot Ten Unleash Heavy New ‘NGMF’ Collaboration via Dim Mak

Gammer is back stronger than ever with the second cut from his upcoming EP slated for release via Dim Mak later this year. The Riot Ten-assisted ‘NGMF’ is a fiery collaboration between two prolific producers, with the listener being treated to a seamless mix of creative dubstep and hard dance drops. From the impressive sound design to the pulsating synths, this high-octane banger truly has it all and we can’t imagine how big it sounds on stage at a festival. Gammer is currently gearing up for a massive US headlining tour so be sure not to miss him in a city near you – stream ‘NGMF’ below and read what Riot Ten has to say about the inspiration behind this record as well.

“Gammer and I have wanted to work on a track together for the longest, but just hadn’t found the right tune. The pandemic really gave us the opportunity to focus on it and as soon as I began the project, I knew it was the one. After countless session transfers, we had a certified rager on our hands.  We NGAMF and we hope you don’t either!” – Riot Ten

Gammer & Riot Ten – NGMF | Stream

