LISTEN: Flume Unleashes Stunning New Remix of Danny L Harle’s “On A Mountain”

Flume is back better than ever, surprising his fans by releasing a brand new remix seemingly out of the blue. This time around, the Australian superproducer has decided to take on Danny L Harle’s ‘On A Mountain’ single, flipping the original (in typical Flume fashion) into an epic, jaw-dropping experimental remix. It’s been a minute since we’ve received new music from Harley and this banger will certainly keep us satisfied for a while – see what we mean by streaming the record below and join us in hoping Flume has more new music coming for us sooner rather than later.
Danny L Harle, DJ Danny – On A Mountain (Flume Remix) | Stream
