We fell in love with Biicla’s Outside EP in June. His follow up track, “I Feel,” is out now on Zeds Dead’s Deadbeats imprint. Much like his most recent EP, Biicla leans on the emotional side of dance music by taking a slower more calculated approach to create a wonderfully dark, danceable track. The distorted synths and guitar are reminiscent of some of the best parts of Phoenix’s Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix album. It’s a perfect example of emotional electronic music that we hope to see more of.

Biicla – I Feel | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

LISTEN: Biicla Continues To Impress with Pensive New Track, “I Feel”