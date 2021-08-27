Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Biicla Continues To Impress with Pensive New Track, “I Feel”

LISTEN: Biicla Continues To Impress with Pensive New Track, “I Feel”

by Leave a Comment

We fell in love with Biicla’s Outside EP in June. His follow up track, “I Feel,” is out now on Zeds Dead’s Deadbeats imprint. Much like his most recent EP, Biicla leans on the emotional side of dance music by taking a slower more calculated approach to create a wonderfully dark, danceable track. The distorted synths and guitar are reminiscent of some of the best parts of Phoenix’s Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix album. It’s a perfect example of emotional electronic music that we hope to see more of.

Biicla – I Feel | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

LISTEN: Biicla Continues To Impress with Pensive New Track, “I Feel”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend