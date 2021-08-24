Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Sam Blacky Unleashes Anticipated Debut EP "Summer Solstice" via Stabby Records

After bursting onto the house scene earlier this year with several impressive singles, rising talent Sam Blacky has finally unveiled her first official project – an impressive Summer Solstice EP featuring 5 tracks from the versatile producer. As you’ll hear below, from start to finish the LA artist delivers on some of the most groovy and well-produced house tracks we’ve heard in a while. The EP is a sonic journey you’ll never want to end, and was inspired by Blacky’s travels around the world – an influence that will become apparent as you bounce between these sun-kissed, tropical records. Stream the project via Spotify below and be sure to be on the lookout for Sam Blacky to release more stunning music later this year and beyond.

Sam Blacky – Summer Solstice EP | Stream

