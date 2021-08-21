Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Ace Aura Delivers Hard-Hitting, Unique “Gem World” EP via Never Say Die

Rising bass producer Ace Aura has unleashed his standout new project, a stacjed four-track Gem World EP released via Never Say Die. Throughout the project, we’re treated to the prolific artist’s unique sound and style as it weaves its way through a variety of different genres and influences, from melodic dubstep to house. Every track on this EP is incredibly polished and hard-hitting, and it’s clear that Ace Aura produced this project with the festival stage in mind. The prolific young artist has been impressively consistent as of late and we can’t wait to hear what he has in store for us next. Stream Gem World via Spotify below.

