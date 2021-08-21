Kendrick Lamar has been radio silent for years, and if you’re anything like us that means you’ve been eagerly awaiting another masterful album from the superstar rapper. Well, while that day hasn’t arrived yet, yesterday K-dot took to social media (something he does rarely) to announce that his final TDE album will be arriving soon. The announcement came alongside an intimate message about what Lamar has been up to – check it out below and start getting hyped for the first new Kendrick Lamar album since 2017.

Kendrick Lamar Announces His Final TDE Album is Coming ‘Soon Enough’