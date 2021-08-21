LISTEN: Alesso & Marshmello Share New “Chasing Stars” Single Feat. James Bay

If you’re in the mood for a soulful and uplifting track to get your weekend started, look no further than Alesso and Marshmello’s new single “Chasing Stars.” The follow-up to Alesso’s PROGRESSO VOL 2, “Chasing Stars,” creates an atmosphere of undeniable magic with a feature from GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter and guitarist James Bay. Watch the music video and stream “Chasing Stars” below.
Alesso, Marshmello – Chasing Stars Ft. James Bay | Stream
