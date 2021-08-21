Back with a summertime anthem hotter than the latest heatwave, ACRAZE is delivering a steady stream of immaculate vibes to your speakers. One of the most addictive songs you’ll hear this summer, ACRAZE’s latest single, “Do It To It,” is a sexy house heater that you’ll want to groove to all night. Take a listen below and let us know what you think in the comments.

ACRAZE – Do It To It | Stream

[Photo Credit]

LISTEN: ACRAZE Drops Highly-Anticipated House Banger “Do It To It” Featuring Cherish