LISTEN: Matroda Unleashes Impressive New “Jack The House 2” EP

Matroda has been absolutely slaying the house music scene lately. It seems like everything the producer releases is audio gold, so you can imagine our excitement when saw he delivered a brand new EP for the streets. Building upon the three previously-released singles from the project, Jack The House 2 continues to serve up forward-thinking and infectious house bangers in typical Matroda fashion. The DJ is about to hit 1 million monthly Spotify listeners and he couldn’t be more deserving of it – stream the EP via Spotify below and be sure to follow Matroda on social media if you’re not already.

Matroda – Jack The House 2 | Stream

