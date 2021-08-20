EDDIE

No Mana is campaigning to make electro house great again. With the upcoming release of his Electromag compilation, the mau5trap mainstay enlists none other than EDDIE and Bad Disk to deliver “Electro Forever.” Serving as the third and final single ahead of Electromag’s full release, “Electro Forever” is out now via mau5trap.

Fusing classic electro house with funky disco flare, EDDIE & Bad Disk deliver a collaboration for the ages with their “Electro Forever.” Aptly named, the track celebrates the resurgence of the quintessential era of blog-haus, championed by No Mana and his many enlisted Electromag artists.

Combining sultry four-on-the-floor electro grooves with layered disco elements, “Electro Forever” is atmospheric in nature with a hard-hitting edge. Speaking on his collaboration with Bad Disk, EDDIE says the following: “This is a rare form of electro house from myself specifically…we decided to go for a fun groove over all else for this record. Working alongside the upcoming talent Bad Disk on ‘Electro Forever,’ enjoy!”

No Mana’s Electromag debuts in full on Friday, September 10 via mau5trap, and features appearances from Tommy Trash, Wolfgang Gartner, James Egbert, Bentley Dean, and more.

Check out “Electro Forever” wherever you stream music here, or give it a spin below on Spotify.

EDDIE & Bad Disk Want “Electro Forever” in New Single