LISTEN: Skrillex, Justin Bieber, & Don Toliver Unleash Blockbuster Collab, ‘Don’t Go’

Skrillex is no stranger to working with Justin Bieber – and after sending the internet into a flurry with a surprise track announcement this week – we finally have their newest collaboration. “Don’t Go” features production from Skrillex while Justin Bieber and Don Toliver teamed up for vocals.Skrill has had an incredibly busy Summer, we can only hope it keeps going into the fall. Check out the track and the music video below.

