LISTEN: Covex Unleashes Highly-Anticipated Debut Album, “A Change Of Perspective” via Moving Castle

We’ve been consistently impressed with Covex throughout the entirety of his A Change Of Perspective album rollout. Each single he’s dropped has been as captivating and stunning as the last, and we can hardly contain our excitement now that the full LP has finally been officially released via Moving Castle. As you’ll hear below, the 9-track project is nothing short of a beautiful body of work, as each track is a uniquely special journey that showcases a different side of Covex as an artist. Yet while Covex’s influences are clearly wide-ranging on this project, the whole listening experience itself is cohesive and neatly-packaged to be an evolving, emotion-incuding experience for the listener. It’s abundantly clear that this album is the product of years of hard work and we can’t wait to hear where Covex takes his sound next. Stream A Change Of Perspective below and read what the producer himself has to say about this album.

“This album is a message to myself. No matter how hard things may seem, it’s important to remember there’s always a different perspective. It’s a reminder to think more positively; don’t dwell on the things you don’t have control over. Experience more life, build beautiful friendships, love with all your heart, forgive and forget, laugh more, see the beauty in everything and everyone, make mistakes, love yourself…Please, love yourself. I found what I was looking for in this album, I hope you can too.” ~ Covex

Covex – A Change Of Perspective | Stream

