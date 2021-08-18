Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Covex Unleashes Highly-Anticipated Debut Album, “A Change Of Perspective” via Moving Castle

LISTEN: Covex Unleashes Highly-Anticipated Debut Album, “A Change Of Perspective” via Moving Castle

by Leave a Comment

We’ve been consistently impressed with Covex throughout the entirety of his A Change Of Perspective album rollout. Each single he’s dropped has been as captivating and stunning as the last, and we can hardly contain our excitement now that the full LP has finally been officially released via Moving Castle. As you’ll hear below, the 9-track project is nothing short of a beautiful body of work, as each track is a uniquely special journey that showcases a different side of Covex as an artist. Yet while Covex’s influences are clearly wide-ranging on this project, the whole listening experience itself is cohesive and neatly-packaged to be an evolving, emotion-incuding experience for the listener. It’s abundantly clear that this album is the product of years of hard work and we can’t wait to hear where Covex takes his sound next. Stream A Change Of Perspective below and read what the producer himself has to say about this album.

“This album is a message to myself. No matter how hard things may seem, it’s important to remember there’s always a different perspective. It’s a reminder to think more positively; don’t dwell on the things you don’t have control over. Experience more life, build beautiful friendships, love with all your heart, forgive and forget, laugh more, see the beauty in everything and everyone, make mistakes, love yourself…Please, love yourself. I found what I was looking for in this album, I hope you can too.” ~ Covex

Covex – A Change Of Perspective | Stream

LISTEN: Covex Unleashes Highly-Anticipated Debut Album, “A Change Of Perspective” via Moving Castle

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend