LISTEN: Kerala Makes EP Debut With ‘Escapism’

Often times when artists reveal new projects, fan backlash can be unpredictable. But for the former jamtronica/electronic rock band Evanoff lead now known simple as Kerala, the transition couldn’t be going smoother. It’s not often that artists take on ambitious debut projects like Kerala has done with ESCAPISM, a 6-part EP that is much more than an assortment of productions hastily strung together; it’s a full story told by the music itself.

Having covered Kerala in the past, ESCAPISM as a final product just.. makes sense. It’s easy on the ears, tugs at the heartstrings, and is intrinsically relatable as a story: the tale of someone finding their place in this vast, beautiful world. The two new singles in the EP unveiling are “Calling Me” and the namesake single “Escapism.” Emotional, inspiring, and beautiful, Escapism isn’t just about what you hear – it’s also about what you feel. Dig in below.

“Escapism is a story about love, loss, ambition, and finding yourself through traveling the world, only to realize happiness was within you all along.

The storyline of this concept EP follows the journey of an individual coming to terms with this issue, through 6 distinct steps.” – Kerala

