Safe to say Hydraulix fans have been waiting ten long years for this announcement and it’s finally here; WAKAAN veteran has announced his biggest album tour to date, Imposter Syndrome. The tour kicks off this Sunday night at Bass Canyon and ends on a spooky Halloween weekend in Miami, making stops at popular festivals such as Electric Zoo & Lost Lands to playing more intimate shows in cities such as Denver, New York, and Dallas. His upcoming album is set to release September10th via WAKAAN, but until then check out his 5 latest singles below and check out if he will be stopping at a city near you!

Hydraulix Set To Embark On His 40+ Stop North American Tour