Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » CONTEST: Win Backstage Passes, Hotel Stay for Lost In Dreams Festival + Meet n Greet with Autograf

CONTEST: Win Backstage Passes, Hotel Stay for Lost In Dreams Festival + Meet n Greet with Autograf

by Leave a Comment

Insomniac’s upcoming Lost In Dreams Las Vegas festival is easily one of our most anticipated events of the year, and for a good reason: the melodic-driven lineup is completely stacked. Among the billing you’ll find a ton of RTT-favorite artists, including Chicago duo Autograf who we’re proud to be partnering with (alongside Insomniac) for a wild backstage pass giveaway you can enter now. As you’ll see below, the contest not only includes backstage passes to the festival, but also a paid hotel stay and a meet and greet with the Autograf boys themselves, alongside other artists. The contest ends August 23rd, so be sure to enter the competition while you still can!

Enter the Contest Here

CONTEST: Win Backstage Passes, Hotel Stay for Lost In Dreams Festival + Meet n Greet with Autograf

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend