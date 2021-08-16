After already releasing three tracks this year, Skrillex has more new music dropping this week and we couldn’t be more excited about it. This time around the OWLSA label head is teaming up with Justin Bieber and Don Toliver for what we can only expect to be a blockbuster collaboration. Of course, Sonny has quite the decorated history working with the Biebs – the two always manage to capture magic together in the studio so we have high hopes for this collaboration. Check out Skrill’s announcement via Instagram below and check back on RTT Friday for the official drop.

Skrillex Announces New Justin Bieber & Don Toliver Collaboration Dropping Friday