LISTEN: Zelly Ocho Unleashes Impressive New Rap Single ‘Outside’ + Music Video

Credit: Sultan Sinbad

Rising rapper Zelly Ocho has been absolutely killing it lately. Fresh off of a cosign from Trippie Redd, the Cleveland artist has delivered (and then some) on his latest single, ‘Outside,’ a wavey rap banger that started making a buzz ever since Ocho teased it on Instagram. As you’ll hear below, the gritty, synth-driven production acts as the perfect backdrop for Zelly Ocho as he flows over the instrumental with infectious energy and charisma. The sky is clearly the limit for this promising young act and we can’t wait to hear what he has in store for us next. The track also arrives alongside a music video – stream it below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Zelly Ocho – Outside | Stream

