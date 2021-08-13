WATCH: Esseks Unveils Official Music Video For Standout “Stories” Album Single

Fresh off the release of his 2021 album The Villain’s Journey, Esseks is showing no signs of slowing down and has released the official music video for one of the project’s standout tracks, ‘Stories.’ Filmed by George Douglass Peterson and animated by Esseks himself, the visuals follow the NYC-producer’s strange and mystical journey after stumbling upon a strange book. As you’ll watch below, the music video adds another dimension to an already immersive Esseks track – check it out and be sure to check out the rest of the album if you’re feeling this one.

Esseks – Stories (Music Video) | Stream

