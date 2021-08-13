SLANDER are the king of collabs, and their latest single, “Gravity” with Subtronics and JT Roach, is perfect for melodic bass enthusiasts that love a slow build with a hard-hitting drop. A guaranteed crowd-pleaser for upcoming festivals, “Gravity” is a preview of the magic that is bound to happen at SLANDER’s upcoming inaugural Starbase Music Festival taking place this October in South Carolina. Peep the entire lineup below and stream “Gravity” now.

Slander x Subtronics – Gravity ft. JT Roach | Stream

