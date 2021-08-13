LISTEN: Black Caviar Drops Intoxicating New ‘Collect Check’ House Single featuring EMIDA

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

NYC-based producer Black Caviar is back better than ever on this new music Friday, this time delivering on a silky-smooth new Chicago house-influenced cut in ‘Collect Check.’ Featuring intoxicating vocals from EMIDA, the Dim Mak single boasts some crazy house vibes from start to finish and we can’t imagine how fun it would be to hear this tune live on the dance floor. The production on this – from the crisp drum programming to meticulously crafted melodies – is the same top-notch quality we’ve come to expect from Black Caviar. We’ve really been loving seeing this guy make waves throughout the industry – stream ‘Collect Check’ via Spotify below and be sure to follow Black Caviar on socials if you’re not already.

